Marie Newcomb

Marie (Volk) Newcomb, 80, Bismarck, formerly of Mandan, passed away Sept. 3, 2020, with family by her side. Funeral services will be held 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Parkway Funeral Service. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the funeral service.

Burial will be held 1 p.m. Sept. 10, at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

She was born Dec. 18, 1939, in Flora to Theodore and Lena (Burkhard) Volk. She was raised on a farm near Brinsmade.

Marie was united in marriage to Rolf “Wendell” Newcomb Sept. 16, 1960. Together, they raised four children: Daniel, Donavon, June and Scott.

Marie's biggest joy in life was her family, especially when they would get together during holidays. She would spend weeks cooking and baking homemade goodies to share with the family.

She also enjoyed crocheting, cross stitching, sewing, making quilts, canning, planting flowers and endless hours of card games. She also loved collecting skunk collectables. Both Marie and her husband enjoyed “donating” money to many casinos.