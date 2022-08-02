 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mariann (Fettig) Voegele

RICHARDTON - Funeral mass for Mariann (Fettig) Voegele, 71, of Richardton will be held at 9:30 AM MDT, Friday, August 5, 2022 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Richardton with Father Thomas Wordekemper, OSB, celebrating. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery.

Visitation for Mariann will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, August 4th at Stevenson Funeral Home with Rosary & Vigil held at 6:00 p.m.

Mariann died unexpectedly on July 28, 2022 at the University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, Colorado.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at stevensonfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Stevenson Funeral Home – Dickinson.

