Mariann (Fettig) Voegele

RICHARDTON - Funeral mass for Mariann (Fettig) Voegele, 71, of Richardton will be held at 9:30 AM MDT, Friday, August 5, 2022 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Richardton with Father Thomas Wordekemper, OSB, celebrating. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery.

Visitation for Mariann will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, August 4th at Stevenson Funeral Home with Rosary & Vigil held at 6:00 p.m.

Mariann died unexpectedly on July 28, 2022 at the University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, Colorado.

