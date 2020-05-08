Margie Olander

Margie (Berger) Olander, 79, Center, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius Medical Center, Bismarck. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, private family services will be held at St. Martin Catholic Church, Center with Fr. John Guthrie officiating. Burial will follow at Deapolis Cemetery, rural Center following the service.
Margie was born July 6, 1940 to Michael and Katherine (Schwartz) Berger in Hazen. She was raised in Center and attended school at Deapolis. Margie married Wallace Olander on Dec. 26, 1970. This year marked their 50th wedding anniversary.
Margie really enjoyed embroidering, playing cards (especially pinochle) and playing Yahtzee. Margie loved playing cards and games with her grandchildren.
She also enjoyed going to the casino. Margie was an awesome cook (German foods were her specialty), baker (she was known for her homemade angel food and chocolate cake with caramel frosting), and her infamous pickles. Margie was also an animal lover. She loved dogs and cats and in her earlier years, raised milk cows, chickens and turkeys.
Margie's family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Jill Goven for the special care shown to Margie.
Margie is survived by her husband of nearly 50 years, Wallace Olander, Center; daughter, Judy Olander, Mandan; son, Delton (Stephanie) Olander and their children, Kiara (Olander) Miller and Masey (Olander) Miller, Stanton; son, Robert (Stacey) Olander and their children, Kylie and Mason Olander, Stanton; one brother, Robert (Irene) Berger; one sister-in-law, Delores Berger; in-laws, Darreld Olander, Fargo, Doug (Julie) Olander, Sharon Olander and Jennifer Olander; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Regina Heier, Annie (Raymond) Pfleger, Fritz (Irene) Berger, Lawrence (Veronica) Berger, Mike Berger; and brother-in-law, Clayton Olander.
Arrangements are conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.
