Margie Olander

Margie (Berger) Olander, 79, Center, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius Medical Center, Bismarck. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, private family services will be held at St. Martin Catholic Church, Center with Fr. John Guthrie officiating. Burial will follow at Deapolis Cemetery, rural Center following the service.

Margie was born July 6, 1940 to Michael and Katherine (Schwartz) Berger in Hazen. She was raised in Center and attended school at Deapolis. Margie married Wallace Olander on Dec. 26, 1970. This year marked their 50th wedding anniversary.

Margie really enjoyed embroidering, playing cards (especially pinochle) and playing Yahtzee. Margie loved playing cards and games with her grandchildren.

She also enjoyed going to the casino. Margie was an awesome cook (German foods were her specialty), baker (she was known for her homemade angel food and chocolate cake with caramel frosting), and her infamous pickles. Margie was also an animal lover. She loved dogs and cats and in her earlier years, raised milk cows, chickens and turkeys.

Margie's family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Jill Goven for the special care shown to Margie.