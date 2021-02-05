Margaret Spain
Margaret (Talbot) Spain, 70, Lake Audubon, and formerly of Minot and Bismarck, died peacefully on Feb. 3, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving caretakers and family.
Margaret was born Dec. 26, 1950, in San Antonio, Texas, the daughter of Louis and Helen “Bea” (Knopp) Talbot. As her father was in the Air Force, she was raised throughout the country and abroad. The Talbot family moved to Minot in 1964, and Margaret graduated from Minot Ryan in 1968. She graduated from Minot State University with a degree in elementary education in 1972, and she earned her master's degree in elementary education in 2002.
Margaret met the love of her life, Jim Spain, in high school, and they were united in marriage on Aug. 12, 1972. They briefly lived in Fort Worth, Texas, where she taught school for one year, before returning to Minot to make their home. Margaret began her North Dakota teaching career at South Prairie Elementary School in 1974; she then transferred into Minot Public Schools. Margaret taught at Dakota Elementary, Bel Air Elementary, and Erik Ramstad Middle School. Margaret was active in the Minot Education Association, the National Reading Education Association, and she held leadership roles in both organizations. Margaret deservingly won the award “Teacher of the Year” for the Minot Education Association in 2003. Being a mother and grandmother, as well as an educator, was her pride and joy.
Margaret retired from teaching in 2009 when she and Jim moved to Bismarck to be closer to their children, due to Jim's declining health. Jim passed in 2012, at which time Margaret moved permanently to Lake Audubon, her very own paradise. While living at the lake, she was an active substitute teacher at Garrison Elementary School, which brought her much delight.
On Jan. 4, 2020, Margaret was diagnosed with glioblastoma. While she opted for several courses of treatment, at the same time she accepted the finality of her diagnosis with grace. Margaret spent 2020 making memories with family and friends, laughing, swimming with her grandchildren, quilting, and, of course, walking. She and her soul sister, Sue Kjos, and her dear friend, Nancy Andersen, went on many memorable and filled with laughter “day tripper” excursions. Sue and Nancy's dedication to Margaret symbolizes genuine friendship. Margaret exemplified the true meaning of peacefully dying with dignity. Margaret will be deeply missed by all of her family and friends, whom she loved dearly.
Margaret is survived by her mother, Helen “Bea” Talbot, Garrison; son, Tom Spain, Garrison; daughter Betsy (Joe) Elsberry, Bismarck; two grandsons, Jack Spain Elsberry and Lucas James Elsberry; her brothers, Dr. Ralph E. Talbot (Dr. Dianna Riesen), Newton, Mass., Tom (Jerry) Talbot, Grapevine, Texas, Rich (Connie) Talbot, Weatherford, Texas, Bill (Stephanie) Talbot, Bentonville, Va., James (Lori) Talbot, Gunnison, Colo.; sister-in-law Teresa Talbot, Fort Worth, Texas; brother-in-law John (Michelle) Spain, Larkspur, Colo.; sisters-in-law Dianne (Bob) Chirpich, Plymouth, Minn., Sue (Doug) Kjos, Minot, and Marilyn Spain, Bismarck. Margaret is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews, as well as all of those to whom she was “bonus mom” and the Highland Acres neighborhood grandma.
Margaret was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 40 years, Jim Spain; her father, Louis Talbot; her father and mother-in-law, Clyde and Margaret “Muggs” Spain; her brother, John Talbot; her sister, Anne Marie Talbot; her brother-in-law, Joe Spain; and her nephew, Danny Chirpich.
Private Memorial Service: Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 at 11 a.m. in Thomas Family Funeral Home - Minot. Due to COVID, the service will be livestreamed and can be viewed in the future by using the link in the website obituary.
Memorial Booksigning: Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in Thomas Family Funeral Home - Minot.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Backpack Buddies Program (in care of Souris Valley United Way) 1941 4th St. SW, Minot, ND 58701.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.thomasfamilyfuneralhome.com.