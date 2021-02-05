Margaret Spain

Margaret was born Dec. 26, 1950, in San Antonio, Texas, the daughter of Louis and Helen “Bea” (Knopp) Talbot. As her father was in the Air Force, she was raised throughout the country and abroad. The Talbot family moved to Minot in 1964, and Margaret graduated from Minot Ryan in 1968. She graduated from Minot State University with a degree in elementary education in 1972, and she earned her master's degree in elementary education in 2002.

Margaret met the love of her life, Jim Spain, in high school, and they were united in marriage on Aug. 12, 1972. They briefly lived in Fort Worth, Texas, where she taught school for one year, before returning to Minot to make their home. Margaret began her North Dakota teaching career at South Prairie Elementary School in 1974; she then transferred into Minot Public Schools. Margaret taught at Dakota Elementary, Bel Air Elementary, and Erik Ramstad Middle School. Margaret was active in the Minot Education Association, the National Reading Education Association, and she held leadership roles in both organizations. Margaret deservingly won the award “Teacher of the Year” for the Minot Education Association in 2003. Being a mother and grandmother, as well as an educator, was her pride and joy.