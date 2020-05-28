Margaret Schmidt

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Margaret C. Schmidt, 96, Mandan, entered into heavenly life on Jan. 11, 2020.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 30, at Christ the King Catholic Church, Mandan, with Rev. Fred Harvey as celebrant. Burial will be at Mandan Union Cemetery.

Due to COVID 19, there will be no visitation and a family service will be held.

Margaret Barth was born Dec. 16, 1923 to Phillip and Katherine (Leingang) Barth in Bismarck. She went to school in Fallon. She married Leo R. Schmidt on June 10, 1946 in Fallon. They were blessed with three children, Yvonne Board, Brenda (Butch) Sammons, and Scott (Liz) Schmidt.

Margaret is survived by her children, Yvonne Board, Brenda (Butch) Sammons, and Scott (Liz) Schmidt; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren; two sisters, Irene Ferderer and Esther Erhardt.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leo; brothers, Tony, Benno, and Francis Barth; and sisters, Betty Steckler, Caroline Schaff, and Christine Koch.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the charity of your choice.

