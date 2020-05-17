Margaret Kelly

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Margaret Halloran Kelly, 93, entered heaven on May 1, 2020 at St. Gabriel's Community in Bismarck.

She was born June 11, 1926 in Bismarck to Francis Halloran and Ada Maurer, who came from two early ND Irish pioneer families.

She attended St. Mary's High School and graduated in 1944. Margaret became an elementary teacher and she taught in places including Cannon Ball on the Standing Rock Reservation, Germany, and Denver, Colo.

Margaret lived for many years in Denver. There she met Bernard Kelly, a reporter with the Denver Post, and they married in 1981. For the last six years Margaret lived in Bismarck to be closer to family.

Margaret will be remembered for her kind nature and generosity. Family described her as having an inner toughness with an unassuming innocent exterior. She had a big smile and a positive, practical attitude. She made conversations and friends wherever she went.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, parents and siblings, Leo, Mary and John Halloran, and sister-in-law, Virginia Nelsen.