Margaret Hibl

Family and church were very important to Marge. She was home caring for her children, cooking meals, raising chickens and gardening, taking special pride in her flower gardens. Marge and Al were awarded family of the month in 1985 and 1987 and also Family of the Year in 1986.

Marge loved her family, grandkids and great-grandkids. She enjoyed dancing polkas and waltzes with Al, always saying he was the best dancer. Marge loved to crochet everything from potholders, doilies, baby blankets and afghans - making sure that each grandchild received a special afghan when graduating from high school. She loved music and was a member of the Czech singers, enjoyed playing cards, reading, bowling, collecting angels, walking and had a passion for baking; she made the best chocolate raised donuts, bread and kolaches. When you visited Marge she always made sure you never went home empty handed. She was a lector, commentator, and Eucharistic minister, volunteer at the Food Pantry, visited the residents at the local nursing homes and took communion to the homebound. Marge prayed the rosary daily and led the rosary at Queen of Peace for years and later at St. Benedict's Chapel while living at St. Benedict's Court.