Margaret Hibl

Funeral Mass for Marge Hibl, 92, Dickinson, will be held 9 a.m., Thursday, May 14 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church with Msgr. Thomas Richter celebrating. Burial will follow at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.
Visitation for Marge will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Stevenson Funeral Home and continuing for one hour on Thursday at Queen of Peace Catholic Church.
To protect the health and safety of all, services are currently being limited as required by state and local authorities and the CDC. Social distancing is required for all in attendance. There will be a livestream of Marge's funeral Mass on Thursday via the Queen of Peace website or Queen of Peace Facebook page. For more information go to Marge's page at the Stevenson Funeral Home website.
Marge passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at the St. Benedicts Health Center in Dickinson.
Margaret was born Jan. 29, 1928, the daughter of Steve and Katherine (Kostelecky) Tuhy in Dickinson. She grew up on the farm with her parents and siblings 2 miles west of South Heart and attended the South Heart School.
Marge married Albert Hibl on June 9, 1947 at the St. Mary's Catholic Church in South Heart. They farmed 25 miles north of Dickinson in Dunn County for 10 years and later rented Marge's parents place from 1958-61. In 1961 they purchased their own place east of Belfield and farmed there until 1997 when they moved to Dickinson.
Family and church were very important to Marge. She was home caring for her children, cooking meals, raising chickens and gardening, taking special pride in her flower gardens. Marge and Al were awarded family of the month in 1985 and 1987 and also Family of the Year in 1986.
Marge loved her family, grandkids and great-grandkids. She enjoyed dancing polkas and waltzes with Al, always saying he was the best dancer. Marge loved to crochet everything from potholders, doilies, baby blankets and afghans - making sure that each grandchild received a special afghan when graduating from high school. She loved music and was a member of the Czech singers, enjoyed playing cards, reading, bowling, collecting angels, walking and had a passion for baking; she made the best chocolate raised donuts, bread and kolaches. When you visited Marge she always made sure you never went home empty handed. She was a lector, commentator, and Eucharistic minister, volunteer at the Food Pantry, visited the residents at the local nursing homes and took communion to the homebound. Marge prayed the rosary daily and led the rosary at Queen of Peace for years and later at St. Benedict's Chapel while living at St. Benedict's Court.
She is survived by three sons: Kenneth (Sherry-Gant) Hibl, Clare, Michigan, Larry (Nancy) Hibl , Billings, Mont., and Steve (Michelle) Hibl, New England; four daughters: Catherine (Mel) Etzler, Hazen, Connie (John) Sawyer Bowbells, Mary Lou Hibl(Kelly Dolyniuk), Belfield, Laurie (Rocky) Solberg, Belfield. One brother: George Tuhy, Killdeer; four sisters: Lillian Dvorak, Payson, Ariz., Mary Mann, Fargo, Betty Kordonowy, Wheat Ridge, Colo., and Bernice (Ray) Hoffman, Cottage Grove, Minn.; 24 grandchildren and 44 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Marge will be greatly missed by her family but we know she is in heaven with Al, the love of her life, and she will be granted her wish of meeting her biological mother.
Marge is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, her husband, Albert; daughter-in-law, Annie Hibl; one brother and one sister.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com.
