Marcus Levings

Marc Williams participated in basketball for the Mandaree Warriors in 2012-13, and was named the Most Improved Player at Mandaree High School. He also participated in the Annual Wells Rifle Shoots with his sisters, Alyssa and Mariah, friends, Jerry White Owl, Curtis Fox, Mackenzie Morsette, Marc Bluestone, Jr. and all the other youth. Win or lose, after they participated, it was back to the trampoline and the Guitar Hero, in the House at Wells Road (BIA 27).

Marc Williams and his shooting pals also loved to hunt and fish in God's Country of the Fort Berthold Reservation every summer, fall and winter.

Marc Williams' other hobby was skateboarding at the skate parks and behind fast moving cars, which he hitched a ride on without his Papa's permission! Of course, or (to him) what Papa and Momma did not know wouldn't hurt us. In addition to this, he got his license to drive at the young age of 14; he drove all the musicians and skater boys and girls around town. He was friendly and courteous to all!