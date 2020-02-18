Marcus Levings

Marc William “Standing Tall” Levings, was born on Aug. 23, 1997 to Alvina (Crows Heart) Levings and Marcus Dominick Levings in Minot. He was baptized within the Christian faith as were his parents and grandparents.
Marc Williams was a member of the Prairie Chicken Clan and a Child of the Three Clan Flint Knife. Marc Williams was a direct descendent of Chief Hard Horn on his father's side and the last Mandan Chief, Chief Crows Heart, on his mother's side. Marc Williams was the name that both grandmas, the late Eleanor Crows Heart and the late Rezilda Brady Wells, referred to him by, adding the “s” on to William, which he lovingly accepted. Also, his sisters and aunts also referred to him as “Baby Marc,” “Uncle Marc” and “Daddy Marc,” which he also gladly answered to for their loving sakes.
Marc Williams attended New Town Public Schools from kindergarten through ninth grade. He then transferred to Mandaree Public Schools. While in both schools, Marc Williams shared his music, as an accomplished percussionist (drum and cymbals). One highlight was being nominated, by his band instructor at Mandaree, and selected to the North Dakota High School Band, which traveled to Europe during the 2012-13 school year.
Marc Williams' passion was his music; with his heart and soul vibes of Hard Rock, Modern Rock, and Pop Music. He created music with the electric steel guitar, electric bass guitar, acoustic guitar, six string, twelve string, acoustic bass guitar, piano, organ, and his first love … percussion drums! Many of his musical masteries are on Facebook and YouTube. Although very modest, humble and a man of a few words, his music spoke for him!
Marc Williams participated in basketball for the Mandaree Warriors in 2012-13, and was named the Most Improved Player at Mandaree High School. He also participated in the Annual Wells Rifle Shoots with his sisters, Alyssa and Mariah, friends, Jerry White Owl, Curtis Fox, Mackenzie Morsette, Marc Bluestone, Jr. and all the other youth. Win or lose, after they participated, it was back to the trampoline and the Guitar Hero, in the House at Wells Road (BIA 27).
Marc Williams and his shooting pals also loved to hunt and fish in God's Country of the Fort Berthold Reservation every summer, fall and winter.
Marc Williams' other hobby was skateboarding at the skate parks and behind fast moving cars, which he hitched a ride on without his Papa's permission! Of course, or (to him) what Papa and Momma did not know wouldn't hurt us. In addition to this, he got his license to drive at the young age of 14; he drove all the musicians and skater boys and girls around town. He was friendly and courteous to all!
Marc Williams believed in his traditional ways and participated in the Native American Church prayers with his grandfathers and uncles. As an eighth grader, he was once called to serve as the Vice President of the Four Bears Powwow, which was held at the Four Bears Casino & Lodge Events Center. He was also called to participate in war bonnet dances for his clan aunts and uncles.
Marc Williams loved to travel; he would bring along as many friends as possible. He went on trips to Hawaii (swimming with the sea otters), Disney Land, Disney World, San Diego, Washington (Yakama Nation), Oregon, California and Las Vegas, Nevada Coast Trip 2019, and many other out-of-state adventures. Riding scary rides was a treat for Marc Williams, as he and Jerry White Owl, rode the New York New York Roller Coaster in Las Vegas, well over 70 times on one of their traveling vacation adventures. Marc Williams, upon turning the age of 21 last year, enjoyed trying his luck at the casinos, with his mom, dad and sisters.
Marc Williams accompanied his grandfather and horseman, Marcus Wells (Black Raven). While grandpa trained his riding horses at the Wells Horse Corrals, next to Marc Williams' home at Wells Road, he was there to visit and be by his grandfather's side.
Marc Williams also was “A Tail” who accompanied his dad, Marcus D. Wells, Jr., everywhere he would go. Daddy's boy loved cruzin' to New Town and Minot to run to the game stores and to the movies. Even though Papa would often sleep through most of the movies, Marc Williams would wake up his dad and say “Dad, Dad the Movie is Over,” like one time, in 2005, when they were at the theater watching the movie Madagascar.
Marc Williams grew up at the Tribal Office, from 1998-2012, where the Four Bears Segment staff and Tribal Chairman staff watched over him, while his Papa was in tribal council meetings.
Marc William Levings “Standing Tall,” died on Valentine's Day, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, as a result from a severe head injury sustained in a fall on Feb. 11 at his home. His last acts of love were looking in on his children and playing some late-night acoustic guitar in low tones to allow everyone to sleep before going to bed himself.
He is survived by his significant other, Neikomus Fox; daughter, Audrianna Jean Fox Levings; son, Xavier David Fox Levings; mother, Alvina Crows Heart Levings; father, Marcus Dominick Levings; brother, Dominick Justin (Ferrin) Wells; sisters, Shawna Brooke Wells, Alyssa Raven (Kyle) VanWagoner and Mariah Ellen Levings (Will Stevens); grandfather, Marcus Dominick Wells.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Eleanor Crows Heart, Richard Crows Heart, Sr., and Rezilda “Duwash” Faye Brady Wells.
Funeral: 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, in South Thomas M. Johnny Bird Veterans Memorial Hall, Drags Wolf Village of Four Bears Segment, New Town.
Wake: Wednesday beginning at 5 p.m. in the memorial hall.
Family and friends gathering: 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday in Langhans Funeral Home, Parshall.
Burial: Wells Family Cemetery, Wells Road BIA 27, New Town
(www.langhansfuneralhome.com)