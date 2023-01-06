 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marcella Storseth

  • Updated
  • 0

Marcella Storseth

DICKINSON - Marcella Storseth, 94, Dickinson, died on Monday, January 2, 2023 at CHI St. Alexius Dickinson with her daughter by her side.

Marcella's Funeral Service will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, January 7, 2023 at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, Dickinson with Rev. Lisa Lewton officiating. Interment will take place at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

Arrangements are with Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson, www.ladburyfuneralservice.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

'All they can expect here is death': Ukraine prepares for another attack from Belarus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News