DICKINSON - Marcella Storseth, 94, Dickinson, died on Monday, January 2, 2023 at CHI St. Alexius Dickinson with her daughter by her side.

Marcella's Funeral Service will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, January 7, 2023 at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, Dickinson with Rev. Lisa Lewton officiating. Interment will take place at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Saturday.