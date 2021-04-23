Marcella Pfaff

Marcella “Marcy” Pfaff, 98, of Wishek, died Sunday, April 18, 2021 at the Wishek Living Center.

Marcella Marie Bassen was born June 14, 1922 in Driscoll to Adolph and Lena Bassen. She attended country grade school in Burleigh County. In the '30s her folks lived in LaMoure County and she graduated from Dickey High School in 1941. She then moved and worked for the Kidder County agent.

In 1943, she married Bud Stauffacher of Dawson. They had a daughter, Penny, in 1948 and lived on the farm until 1959. They moved to town and she worked for Linn Sherman, an attorney.

In 1975, she married David Pfaff and they lived on the farm working side by side for 40 years, enjoying life together. They went to church every Sunday and they each held offices in the church. Marcy was a member of the United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women, and was the Tappen Township assessor for many years. She loved working outside, painting tractors, gardening, reading, taking care of their livestock and even butchering.