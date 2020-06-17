Marcella Nudell

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Marcella M. Nudell, 85, Bismarck, passed away June 12, 2020, surrounded by family.

Marcella was born to Victor and Clara Mayer in Anamoose March 3, 1935, and was the youngest of five children. She graduated from Anamoose High School in 1953 and married Francis Schmaltz June 18, 1956. They had five children and later moved to Washington, Iowa, in 1972. Francis passed away March 6, 1975. Marcella returned to Anamoose and worked for the Anamoose School and later for Tebelius Law Firm in Harvey.

Marcella married Larry Nudell Oct. 1, 1983. They enjoyed travelling and visiting their children and grandchildren together until Larry's passing on Nov. 28, 1996.

Marcella was an avid reader, liked to knit, and enjoyed music, especially playing the piano and organ. She will forever be remembered for her pies and taught her secret pie crust tricks to her granddaughters.

Marcella is survived by her children, Ron (Sally) Schmaltz, West Des Moines, Iowa; Wanda Schmaltz, Bismarck; Rick (JoAnn) Schmaltz, Bismarck; Carla (Jerry) Laeger, Bismarck; and daughter-in-law, Joyce Schmaltz, Casselton; grandchildren, Tara, Brandon; Stephanie, Richelle, Nikki; Adam, Kelsey; Kati, Karli; great-grandchild, Hunter; and brother, Donald Mayer.