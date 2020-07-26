Marcella Leier

Marcella (Glatt) Leier, 89, Bismarck (formerly Burnstad) passed away on July 24, 2020.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Rev. Jared Johnson officiating. Burial will be held at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery. A Livestream of the Service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 on Monday at Bismarck Funeral Home.
Marcella was born June 27, 1931 in Napoleon, to Roy and Theresia (Kambeitz) Glatt. 20 years later she married the love of her life, Julius Leier. Marcella and Julius started their family in Burnstad, where Marcella worked for a few years as a schoolteacher.
Marcella enjoyed cooking, yardwork, playing cards, and having guests over to socialize and cook for. She always loved to shop and kept up with the latest fashion trends, even in her later years. She especially enjoyed her time in NC, where she was stationed while Julius was in the Korean War.
Marcella is survived by her children Darwin Leier (Becky Kadrmas), Colette Leier (Clarke Williams); grandchildren Nicole Williamson (Lee), Kaden Leier; siblings Pete Glatt (Caroline), Eleanor Magrum, Tony Glatt (Joanne), Eugene Glatt (Rita), Bernie Glatt Wagner, Betty McLeish, and Margie (Mark) Marshall.
Marcella is preceded in death by her parents, her husband and siblings Joe Glatt, Maggie Wentz, Lorraine Schneider, Jim Glatt, Helen Wangler, and Johnny Glatt.
The recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook and share memories with his family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, 1825 46th St, Mandan 58554.
