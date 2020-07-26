Marcella Leier

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marcella (Glatt) Leier, 89, Bismarck (formerly Burnstad) passed away on July 24, 2020.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Rev. Jared Johnson officiating. Burial will be held at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery. A Livestream of the Service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 on Monday at Bismarck Funeral Home.

Marcella was born June 27, 1931 in Napoleon, to Roy and Theresia (Kambeitz) Glatt. 20 years later she married the love of her life, Julius Leier. Marcella and Julius started their family in Burnstad, where Marcella worked for a few years as a schoolteacher.

Marcella enjoyed cooking, yardwork, playing cards, and having guests over to socialize and cook for. She always loved to shop and kept up with the latest fashion trends, even in her later years. She especially enjoyed her time in NC, where she was stationed while Julius was in the Korean War.