Marc D. Siverson, 62, Bismarck, died September 4, 2020. Due to COVID-19 regulations, a private family service will be held. The service will be live streamed on Tuesday, September 8, starting at 11:00 am. Visit www.eastgatefuneral.com to watch the service and to share memories of Marc.

Marc was born September 14, 1957 in Durango, Colo., the son of Irvin and Virginia (Overseth) Siverson. Growing up, he attended several different schools throughout the United States as the family traveled with his father’s job. He graduated from Mobridge High School in South Dakota and then attended Northern State College in Aberdeen, where he earned his Associated of Arts Degree.

On August 11, 1979, he married Janine Hamre in Mobridge. They lived in Jamestown, N.D., McIntosh, S.D. and later in Carrington, N.D., where Marc started managing a farm store. That job soon took the family to Pierre, S.D. and in 1992 they made their home in Bismarck, where he also worked as a store manager and eventually a district manager. He later worked for Northwest Tire for a short time in the Human Resource department. In the early 2000’s, Marc took his series exams to become a Financial Planner. He was an independent financial planner, until retiring in 2017. Marc had a strong work ethic, something he was proud of and demonstrated throughout his life.