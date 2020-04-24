Orville Manley Hillesland, 91, Bismarck, formerly of Aneta, took the next chapter of his life adventure. He died peacefully in his sleep at Missouri Slope on April 22, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Manley, as he liked to be called, was born to Mabel (Hovde) and Ed Hillesland on Oct. 26, 1928 on their family farm near Aneta. He went to a one room schoolhouse for grades 1-8 and graduated from Aneta High School. He was proud to be a member of their track team. In 1946, he joined the Army when he was 17 because his brother was drafted. He was stationed in Japan. He always said he was there to clean up after the war. When he returned he attended college at NDSU for entomology.
Jan. 27, 1951, Manley married Ann Ness at their farmhouse due to a storm. They were married 69 years. Aug. 29, 1951, they welcomed their only son Steven. He was their pride and joy.
Manley was a very kind and helpful man. He helped many people in the community as well as his family. He was active in the Elks, Shriners Oilers, Boy Scouts, and Lutheran Church of the Cross. He loved his perfect grandkids and perfect great-grandkids. He loved telling stories, jokes, and spending time spoiling the grandkids. There was always a running joke about his age. He was always 37 ½ and he paid his great grandkids to say it, too. He was an important part of his family's life and his memory will always live on.
Manley is survived by his wife Ann Hillesland; grandchildren, Sarah (Blaine) Zainhofsky, Bismarck, and Eric (Alicia) Hillesland, Park Rapids, Minn.; great-grandchildren, Trenton and Aurora Zainhofsky, and Brooklynn, Gretchen, and Isaac Hillesland. He is also survived by his two sisters, Alice Mae (Leroy) Hjelmstad and Mary Ann (Wayne) Lee, all of Bloomington, Minn.; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Steven Hillesland, parents, Ed and Mabel Hillesland, brother, Elmer and Betty Hillesland, and nieces, Kathy Hjelmstad and Debra Lewis.
The family would prefer memorials to Boy Scout Troop 89. Please send cards and memorials to Sarah Zainhofsky; 1213 Meredith Dr, Bismarck, ND 58501.
To share memories of Manley and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.
