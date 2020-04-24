× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Orville Manley Hillesland, 91, Bismarck, formerly of Aneta, took the next chapter of his life adventure. He died peacefully in his sleep at Missouri Slope on April 22, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Manley, as he liked to be called, was born to Mabel (Hovde) and Ed Hillesland on Oct. 26, 1928 on their family farm near Aneta. He went to a one room schoolhouse for grades 1-8 and graduated from Aneta High School. He was proud to be a member of their track team. In 1946, he joined the Army when he was 17 because his brother was drafted. He was stationed in Japan. He always said he was there to clean up after the war. When he returned he attended college at NDSU for entomology.

Jan. 27, 1951, Manley married Ann Ness at their farmhouse due to a storm. They were married 69 years. Aug. 29, 1951, they welcomed their only son Steven. He was their pride and joy.