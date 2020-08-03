Malonia Kelsch, 92, Linton, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Linton Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Linton. Burial will be held at St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery, Linton.
Malonia was born to George and Katie (Meier) Volk July 15, 1928, in Hague. At the age of three her parents moved to a farm in Logan County near Napoleon. She received her education in rural schools. Malonia married Gregory Kelsch Sr. on Oct. 15, 1947, at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church in Napoleon. They made their home on the Kelsch farm east of Linton where she lived for the last 72 years.
Malonia enjoyed embroidering, baking, was an avid reader and most of all spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church and the St. Anthony's Christian Mothers.
Malonia is survived by her two sons, Gregory Jr. (Gloria) Kelsch, Linton and Bruce (Taralyn) Kelsch, Bismarck; one daughter, Kathleen (Don) Moos, Bismarck; eight grandchildren, Jason (Shelia) Kelsch, Calvin (Paula) Kelsch, Melanie Kelsch, Katie Kelsch, Eric (Kerrian) Sauter, Evan (Jade) Sauter, Steven (Crystal) Sauter and Sara Sauter; eight great-grandchildren, Kloe, Peyton, Landyn, Madisyn, Eli, Ethan, Bentley and Hailey Sauter; two step great-grandchildren, Mark (Nicole) Vander Vorste and Stacy (Devan) Voller; three step great-great-granddaughters, Aeri and Layla Voller and Blake Vander Vorste; one brother-in-law, John Glovich, Bismarck; three sister-in-law's Viola Kelsch, Bismarck, Loretta Burgad, Bismarck and Joanne Kelsch, Linton; and one aunt, Mary Volk, Hague.
She was preceded in death by her husband Gregory Sr. of 63 years in 2011, her parents, her bother Ben Volk and his wives Barbara and Frances Volk, her sister Caroline Glovich, brother-in-laws Tony Kelsch Alvin (Annette) Kelsch and Joe Kelsch, sister-in-law Alice (Bill) Eberle and one great-granddaughter Harlie Kelsch.
Dahlstrom Funeral Home in Wishek entrusted with arrangements.
