Malonia Kelsch, 92, Linton, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Linton Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Linton. Burial will be held at St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery, Linton.

Malonia was born to George and Katie (Meier) Volk July 15, 1928, in Hague. At the age of three her parents moved to a farm in Logan County near Napoleon. She received her education in rural schools. Malonia married Gregory Kelsch Sr. on Oct. 15, 1947, at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church in Napoleon. They made their home on the Kelsch farm east of Linton where she lived for the last 72 years.

Malonia enjoyed embroidering, baking, was an avid reader and most of all spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church and the St. Anthony's Christian Mothers.