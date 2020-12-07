Magdalena Wolbaum

Lena, the first daughter of Martin and Kathryn (Bosch) Jangula, was born on August 1, 1929, west of Hazelton, ND. Her family moved to the Braddock area when she was fourteen. Lena attended Hazelton School through the eighth grade. She grieved not being able to participate in high school and graduate with her "grade" as she was needed to work on the farm. She fulfilled her graduation dream on her 60th birthday by walking across the stage to be awarded a GED diploma through South Central High School. It was a meaningful celebration for Lena with a gown and all.

A west-Braddock neighbor boy, Harry Wolbaum, said he noticed her farm work skills and courted her through the church Sodality youth group. Harry and Lena were married at St Mary's Catholic Church on March 29, 1948. They lived with Harry's family for a short time before purchasing the Baxter place across the creek and two miles north of the Wolbaum farm. Lena proudly talked about how she rode Blacky, her horse she got as a wedding gift, up to the new farm for many weeks to prepare the yard and "old house." Harry and Lena, together, totally built their new house. Lena pounded many nails and was especially good at laying the hardwood floor. She raised hundreds of chickens each year, and for twelve years, she was the "mother" to 5000 turkeys "climbing the hill" from April to October. Lena was a caring wife and mother. Lena's children remember her as being a hard-working gardener, canner, cow milker, white fence builder, and promoter of swimming in the creek, lover of snowmobiling and tobogganing, setting a nice table with the good dishes for great dinner parties, serving lobster/borega/maltassa for Christmas Eve, crocheting, card playing and never driving without praying the rosary. Lena and Harry lived on their farm until 2012, when they moved to Linton. They spent their last years in Mandan/Bismarck. Harry and Lena were married 71 years before he passed in 2018.