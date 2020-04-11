× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Magdalena Sander, 94, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in Bismarck.

Magdalena Lemer Sander was born June 10, 1925, the third child of John M. and Dorothy (Volk) Lemer on the family farm in Long Lake Township north of Drake. She attended country school and graduated from Drake High School. Magdalena was united in marriage to Anton F. Sander on June 10, 1947 in Drake. They made their home in Sandale Township north of Orrin where they farmed and ranched until moving to Rugby in 1966. Before marrying Anton, Magdalena taught country school in Sandale Township for three years. After marriage, Magdalena worked side by side with Anton on the farm. After moving to Rugby, Magdalena worked at various restaurants and the Haaland Home as a food cook before retiring at the age of 84. Anton passed away on Dec. 25, 1995.

While in Rugby, Magdalena's hobbies included collecting and reading books, working in kitchens with food, collecting recipes, doing embroidery, and making quilts. She enjoyed working in her garden and canning garden produce, cooking, and baking. It brought her joy to share her canned products and baked goods with family, neighbors, and friends.