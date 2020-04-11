Magdalena Sander, 94, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in Bismarck.
Magdalena Lemer Sander was born June 10, 1925, the third child of John M. and Dorothy (Volk) Lemer on the family farm in Long Lake Township north of Drake. She attended country school and graduated from Drake High School. Magdalena was united in marriage to Anton F. Sander on June 10, 1947 in Drake. They made their home in Sandale Township north of Orrin where they farmed and ranched until moving to Rugby in 1966. Before marrying Anton, Magdalena taught country school in Sandale Township for three years. After marriage, Magdalena worked side by side with Anton on the farm. After moving to Rugby, Magdalena worked at various restaurants and the Haaland Home as a food cook before retiring at the age of 84. Anton passed away on Dec. 25, 1995.
While in Rugby, Magdalena's hobbies included collecting and reading books, working in kitchens with food, collecting recipes, doing embroidery, and making quilts. She enjoyed working in her garden and canning garden produce, cooking, and baking. It brought her joy to share her canned products and baked goods with family, neighbors, and friends.
Magdalena's children and grandsons were her pride and joy; she also enjoyed sharing time with her extended family. She especially enjoyed visiting with her three grandsons and sharing in their achievements. Magdalena was looking forward to meeting her first great-grandchild who was born Jan. 4, 2020. Magdalena was an active member of Little Flower Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters, Christian Mothers, and was a member of VFW. Magdalena moved into Marillac Manor in Bismarck in April 2018.
Magdalena is survived by her daughter, Dorothyjean, Bismarck, son, Richard (Denise), Bismarck, daughter, Maryjo (Joe) Price, Douglas, and daughter-in-law, Linda Sander, Bismarck; three grandsons, Tyler Sander, Jonathan (Julie) Price, Michael (Sarah) Price and great-grandson, Landon Price; brothers, Edward Lemer and Lawrence Lemer; sisters, Rosemary Martens, Dorothy Reiger, and Margaret White; numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, other relatives and friends.
Magdalena was preceded in death by her husband, Anton F.; sons, Johnnie, and Anthony “Tony”; her parents and brothers, Dennis Lemer, Mike Lemer, Johnny Lemer, Joe Lemer, Anton Lemer, and Peter Lemer.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions the Mass of Christian burial will be held at a later date at the Little Flower Catholic Church in Rugby with spring burial in the church cemetery.
