MINOT - Magdalena Burgard, 96, Bismarck, formerly of Minot, ND, passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022 in her home with her family by her side.

Magdalena "Lena" Bachmeier was born May 20, 1926, a daughter of Philip and Julia (Oachs) Bachmeier in Orrin, ND. She was raised and educated in Orrin.

On January 21, 1946, Lena was united in marriage to the love of her life, Mike J. Burgard, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Orrin, ND. They made their home on the Burgard family farm, where they lived for 10 years. In 1956, they moved to Minot, where Lena worked as a housekeeper for distinguished families for 21 years.

Lena was an active member of St. Leo the Great Roman Catholic Church, where she served with the Winnifred Guild. In addition, Lena was a member of the Disabled American Vets Auxiliary, St. Joseph's Hospital Auxiliary, The Red Hats and the Minot Senior Citizens. She was also an avid Minnesota Twins fan and enjoyed watching them play as often as she could.

She enjoyed line dancing, and would perform with her group at assisted living facilities and nursing homes in the Minot and surrounding areas. One of her favorite television shows, Polka Party, she looked forward to watching every day at 9:30 AM. Lena and Mike were excellent Polka dancers. She also enjoyed doing crafts, crocheting afghans and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

For the past eight years, Lena resided at Edgewood Vista in Bismarck, ND. She was an avid pinochle player, whist player and loved putting puzzles together. Her love for pinochle began at a very young age, and people always enjoyed being her partner. Our family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Edgewood for their great care of Lena for the past eight years and to CaringEdge Hospice for ensuring her comfort during her final days.

Her loving family includes: Daughters, Marilyn (Terry) Deeter, Bismarck, ND and Darlene (Bill) Blankenship; Daughter-in-law, Roxanne Burgard; Grandchildren: Shawn (Rebecca) Blankenship, Scott (Tara) Blankenship, Matthew (Beth) Deeter, Jennifer (Lee) Thomson, Lucas (Lindsey) Deeter, Nathan (Jennifer) Deeter, Sarah (Jonathan) Thompson, Zachary (Shawn Graziani) Deeter; Great-grandchildren: Garrett, Colton, Ryann, Grayson, Braelyn, Max, Rylie, Gabriella, Collin, Owen, Hayden, Seraphina, Genevieve, Brody, Jase, Breckyn, Beckett, Brynn, Sutton, Estelle; Along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Mike, son Gerald, grandson Brandon, eight brothers and nine sisters.

Mass of Christian Burial: Monday, September 26, 2022 at 10 AM at St. Leo the Great Roman Catholic Church, Minot. Interment: North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan, ND. Visitation: Sunday from 5 until 7 PM at Thompson-Larson Funeral Home, Minot.

