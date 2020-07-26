Magdalen Rausch

Maggie valued her relationships with family and friends and also with her parish communities. Maggie was a woman of deep faith and prayer which provided guidance and strength throughout her entire life. She was a charter member of the St. Anne's Church choir and participated actively as a member of the guilds in both St. Anne's and Corpus Christi parishes and in the annual St. Mary's Central High School Carnival. One of her special contributions was creating beautiful holiday snowball and red pillar candles. Making rosaries with other women in her guild resulted in their furnishing rosaries for first communicants at St. Anne's and other individuals as well. Especially treasured by Maggie was a long period of participation in a Bible study group lovingly guided by Sister Marilyn, OSB. Maggie passionately enjoyed playing bridge and relished the companionship of her bridge friends and many other treasured friends throughout her life.It was important to Maggie to leave the world better for having been in it. This she surely achieved through her wholehearted and selfless service to others.