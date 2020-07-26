Magdalen Rausch, 96, passed away peacefully with family at her side at St. Gabriel's Community in Bismarck on July 17, 2020.
Magdalen “Maggie” was born on April 9, 1924 in Bismarck, the youngest of six children of Lawrence Schneider and Johanna Boespflug. She was ever grateful to be educated by the Benedictine nuns of St. Mary's Grade and High School.
After graduation, she was appointed Clerk-Stenographer for the Soil Conservation Service, a position she held until marriage to her high school sweetheart Robert Rausch on Sept. 2, 1946. Later employment included the Social Services Department at the VA Hospital in St. Cloud, Minn., while Bob was completing his degree at St. John's University, and the ND State Legislative Council. In addition, she helped Bob with the Rausch Furniture Company over the years. Together Maggie and Bob were blessed with eight children: Johanna (deceased); Robert Daniel “Dan” (Connie Cavanaugh), Palo Alto, Calif.; Deb (Ken) Degnan, Thornton, Colo.; Linda (Bob) Fawcett, Triangle, Va.; Mary (Bruce) Davis, Thornton, Colo.; David (Cristina), Martinez, Calif.; Jerome, Minneapolis, Minn.; and Ruth, Bismarck. They have ten grandchildren: Max Rausch; John and Rachael Degnan; Michael, David, Carolyn (Tabrizi), Laura, and Daniel Fawcett; Sean and Trevor Davis; and nine great grandchildren.
Maggie was preceded in death by her husband and soul mate of 72 years, Robert; her parents; sisters, Margaret Schneider, Eva Winlaw, Lute Goetz and Catherine Doll; and brother, Nick Schneider.
Devoted life partners, Maggie and Bob shared a deep faith in God and a commitment to each other and to their family. The Rausch house was always a busy place. Maggie managed the household and kept this ever-growing family of nine fed and supported over the years while Bob managed the family business. She regularly made healthy home-cooked meals and delicious dessert goodies like apple crisp, fudge, and rhubarb pie. She made the house a beautiful and comfortable home for her family and a warm welcoming place for all who entered.
Maggie was devoted to her children. She fostered a sense of fun with board games, crossword and jigsaw puzzles, and art activities. Sharing her love and appreciation of music, she arranged music lessons for many of her children leaving them with musicianship they will enjoy the rest of their lives. She taught them sewing, baking, jelly making, candle making, flower arranging, and various other crafts. She made sure they became capable swimmers and supported any sports or activities that caught their interest.
Maggie was very well read and enjoyed the arts. She knew what life was about. She impressed upon all her children the value of hard work and responsibility and together with Bob helped them all through college and beyond. She taught them that family means everyone pulls together to get things done. All was not just work, though. There was time for family vacations, especially to Minnesota lakes, and later family reunions from California to Virginia and places in between. Rausch Family golf tournaments and occasional travel with Bob to Europe, the Caribbean and all over the country were part of her life.
Maggie valued her relationships with family and friends and also with her parish communities. Maggie was a woman of deep faith and prayer which provided guidance and strength throughout her entire life. She was a charter member of the St. Anne's Church choir and participated actively as a member of the guilds in both St. Anne's and Corpus Christi parishes and in the annual St. Mary's Central High School Carnival. One of her special contributions was creating beautiful holiday snowball and red pillar candles. Making rosaries with other women in her guild resulted in their furnishing rosaries for first communicants at St. Anne's and other individuals as well. Especially treasured by Maggie was a long period of participation in a Bible study group lovingly guided by Sister Marilyn, OSB. Maggie passionately enjoyed playing bridge and relished the companionship of her bridge friends and many other treasured friends throughout her life.It was important to Maggie to leave the world better for having been in it. This she surely achieved through her wholehearted and selfless service to others.
Maggie was beautiful, spirited, strong, creative, wise, supportive, loving, and kind, and most of all a blessing from God to all who knew and loved her and will miss her dearly.
The family is grateful to the staff of St. Gabriel's Community for their care of Maggie, especially during the time of COVID-19 and no family visitation. We are ever thankful for the loving care provided by her youngest daughter, Ruth, over many years.A memorial Mass and celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date, after the pandemic abates, allowing travel and safe gathering of family and friends. Burial has taken place at St. Mary's Cemetery. Those who so desire may make donations in Maggie's memory to the new St. Mary's Central High School at Light of Christ Catholic Schools Capital Campaign, Attn: Office of Mission Advancement, 1025 N 2nd St, Bismarck, ND 58501.
