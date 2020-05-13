Mackenzie Hagen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mackenzie Rose Hagen, age 24, was born June 21, 1995, to Jerald Hagen and Susan (Olson) Hagen in Grand Forks. She attended school in Minnesota and North Dakota and graduated from high school in Bismarck.

She lived in Devils Lake. She passed away May 11, 2020 in Fargo surrounded by her family.

Mackenzie worked as a custodian at the military base in Bismarck after high school. In recent years she worked as a manager at Hardee's in Devil's Lake.

She was a member at Charity Lutheran in Bismarck for many years. In her high school years she was on the bowling scratch team; she played volleyball, softball and saxophone.

Mackenzie loved spending time with her friends and family. She was always ready to document special moments by taking a lot of pictures. She loved to help and take care of others. Her smile, her big blue eyes and infectious laughter will be remembered by anyone who crossed her path.