LynnAnn Winkler, 49, Hazen, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020. Private family services will be held.

LynnAnn was born Feb. 7, 1971 to William and Laurel (Bergstedt) Tveit. She grew up in Hazen and graduated from Hazen High School. Following graduation, she spent some time traveling, including places like Alaska, New York City and Australia. She returned to Hazen and met Bruce Winkler, whom she married Feb. 4, 1995 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Hazen. The couple was blessed with six children.

LynnAnn loved animals, especially horses and dogs. She was passionate about training horses and incorporating them as therapy animals for the community. LynnAnn was very artistic. She had a talent for drawing and also enjoyed interpretive dance with sign language. Gardening and spending time outdoors were also favorite pastimes LynnAnn loved.

She is survived by her husband, Bruce, Hazen; children, Nick Winkler, Lincoln, Savannah (Matt Goodwin) Winkler, Hazen, and Jessica, Weston, Daniel and Jennah Winkler, all of Hazen; parents, William and Laurel Tveit, Hazen; two sisters, Chery (Jim) Gegelman, Montgomery, Texas, and Sonja (Chad) Harrington, Hammond, Mont.; one brother-in-law, Randy (Betty) Winkler, Hermiston, Ore.; and five nieces and nephews, Garrett, Grace and Jason Harrington and Christopher and Steven Winkler.