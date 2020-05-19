× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lynn Swenson, 94, Bismarck, passed away on May 17, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Lynn was born Dec. 29, 1925 to Ted and Minnie Swenson on a farm south of Charlson. He attended John Olson School and Sanish High School.

He met Pearl Sondrol, the love of his life, at a dance in Charlson. He then served in the Army Signal Corp in Stuttgart, Germany. Upon his return home, he married Pearl on June 16, 1956, and the two were happily married for 63 years. Together they raised one son, Cary, who currently lives in St. Joseph, Minn., with his wife Renee.

Lynn enjoyed flying, skiing, dancing and golfing. He and Pearl spent 24 winters in Mesa, Ariz., where they enjoyed life and each other. He traveled extensively from Hawaii to the Caribbean as well as many states within the U.S.

He farmed and ranched all of his life. Lynn was on many rural boards and the state board for weather modification for 50 years. He was also a member of the Elks Club, Eagles Club, and American Legion.

Lynn is survived by his son, Cary (Renee) Swenson; granddaughters, Keily (Dave) Chavez and Kristina (Aaron) Knutson; great-grandchildren, Jadan Marmolejo, Savannah Chavez, Jesse Swenson and Julianna Becker.

To share memories of Lynn and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.

