A celebration of life for Lynn Linseth, 83, Killdeer, will be held 3 p.m. MT Saturday, Feb. 29, at the new rodeo grounds building west of Killdeer. A meal will be served at 5 p.m. MT.

Lynn passed away Feb. 16, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

Lynn Linseth was born in Watford City on July 29, 1936 to Severin and Gudrun Linseth, one of 12 children. He attended a small rural school in McKenzie County and graduated from Watford City High School. Lynn played football at Dickinson State College. He then enlisted in the Army, where he stood as one of the honor guards at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldiers.

Lynn moved to the Killdeer area in 1975 where he made his home ever since.

Lynn was a strong advocate of rodeo and was inducted into the Cowboy Hall of Fame in 2013. He loved life, his family, and his friends.

Lynn is survived by his wife, Leone Linseth; two daughters, Lisa (Mike) Severson, and Billie Jo (Ray) Morken; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Paul (Vivian) Linseth, Watford City, and Jim Linseth, Benson, Ariz.; and many nieces and nephews.