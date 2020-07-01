× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lynch Brockington Burr (Goes His Own Way) was born to Larry Burr Sr. and Rita (Wilhelm) Burr on Feb. 3, 1979, in the middle of a blizzard in Stanley, and passed on Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Bismarck.

He is survived by his son, Luke; parents, Larry and Rita Burr; brothers, Larry Burr Jr. (Lori), Les (Jamie); sister, LaRae Burr; nephews, Landon, Dillon, Lake and Bodey; and niece, Megan.

The service is Thursday, July 2, starting with the processional leaving Barbot Funeral Home in Beulah at 10:20 a.m. CDT, going to Burr Cemetery in Twin Buttes. Please bring a mask as we will be social distancing for those at risk.

Arrangements conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.

To plant a tree in memory of Lynch Burr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.