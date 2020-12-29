Lyle Vander Vorste

Lyle W. Vander Vorste, 84, Bismarck, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. Private family services will be held.

Lyle was born March 16, 1936 to William and Alice (Vander Laan) Vander Vorste. He grew up on a farm north of Pollock, S.D. He married Karen Ryckman in the Presbyterian Church in Pollock on June 12, 1958.

He was a member of the National Guard. Lyle worked various jobs before settling in Mobridge, S.D., where he was a police officer, auto body man and carpenter. Eventually, he became a power plant operator for MDU in Mobridge.

In 1977, he transferred to the RM Heskett Station in Mandan, where he worked for 21 years. They made their home in Bismarck, where he was a member of Bismarck Community Church.

Lyle is survived by his wife, Karen; daughters, Sherry Vaughan, Cindy Sedivec, Joni (Paul) Remmick; sons, Kent (Marlene) and Kelly (Sandy); grandchildren, Brandon (MaKayla) Vaughan, Jessinda (Kyle) Dahlin, Josh Remmick, Kendra and Connor Hellebust, Kylie and Tyler Vander Vorste, and Hayley and Kayla Vander Vorste; great-grandchildren, William, Alyssa, and Wesley Vaughan, and Brielle Dahlin; brother, Donald (JoAnn) Vander Vorste; and sister, Lois (Jim) Olson.