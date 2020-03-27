Lyle Schulz

You have free articles remaining.
Lyle E. Schulz, 90, Mandan, died March 25, 2020 at Elm Crest Manor in New Salem. A private funeral service will be held Monday at First Lutheran Church in Mandan with burial to follow at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements are pending with Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan.
