Lyle Schulz

Lyle E. Schulz, 90, Mandan, died March 25, 2020 at Elm Crest Manor in New Salem. A private funeral service will be held Monday at First Lutheran Church in Mandan with burial to follow at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements are pending with Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan.

