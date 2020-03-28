Lyle Schulz

Lyle E. Schulz, 90, Mandan, died March 25, 2020 at Elm Crest Manor in New Salem.
A private funeral service will be held Monday, March 30, at First Lutheran Church, Mandan, with Pastor Christina Martin officiating. Burial will follow at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.
Lyle Eugene Schulz was born Feb. 19, 1930 in New Salem to Carl and Minnie (Johnson) Schulz. He was raised on a farm north of Judson and graduated from New Salem High School in 1947. Lyle taught country school until joining the U.S. Air Force in 1951. He worked at the Occident Elevator, New Salem Motors, and Grube Implement, all in New Salem. In 1954, Lyle married Jean Gappert in New Salem and they had three sons, Bryan, Kevin, and Darwin. In 1965 they moved to Mandan where Lyle worked at Twin City Implement as parts manager for 27 years until his retirement in 1991. Lyle also farmed northwest of New Salem. His hobbies included model trains, coin collecting, woodworking, old tractors, fishing, and of course farming. He was a master of many trades and could fix nearly anything.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jean Schulz, Mandan; three sons, Bryan (Connie) Schulz, Farmington, N.M., Kevin Schulz, Marion, Iowa, and Darwin (Rita) Schulz, Mandan; six grandchildren, Andrew Schulz, Shelby (Aaron) Halliburton, Nathan (Patty) Schulz, Hayley Schulz, Dylan Schulz, and Levon Schulz; and one great-grandchild, Beckett Schulz.
Lyle was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marian Johnson; and three brothers, Owen, Roland, and Alfred Schulz.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to Elm Crest Manor in New Salem or the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.
Please go to www.BuehlerLarson.com to share memories of Lyle and to view the recorded funeral service.
