Lyle Schultz

His mom was a big influence on his life and between her and the Lord he found himself leaning to a life of service to others after his retirement. We wanted to share some of these with you because the people he met and served were so very important in his life. He helped out at Jeanette Myhre and Pioneer for many years as a grandfather/aide to third graders. He would help them with reading and spelling as well as giving some big hugs! The teachers he encountered were just as special to him as the children; he remained friends with many of them. Dad loved to shop and couldn't go through Kirkwood Mall without running into numerous teachers and friends of his. He mentored troubled youth at the States Youth Correctional Center, was a volunteer greeter at the information desk at the Heritage Center, provided victims of Alzheimer's compassion and exercise, and helped out at the Manchester House. He was on the board at MLSCC and the M50 Club. One of his favorite activities was going to visit in the nursing homes and entertaining shut-ins. He enjoyed taking his grandchildren with so they could hang out with him and the residents. He was a bell ringer for the Salvation Army and worked in the Christmas Joy Shop for over 20 years. On Sundays after church, he volunteered at the AmVets as a service to his fellow veterans by bussing tables after their breakfast. Dad was a hospice volunteer for many years also. He loved being able to help those nearing end of life in any way he could, sometimes just sitting and holding their hand for a few hours. In turn, he was blessed by CHI Hospice at the end of his life. They were absolutely amazing during his last five days of life. We will never be able to express our gratitude for everything they did for not only him, but us as a family. The hospice nurses and the telemetry nurses at CHI were absolutely the very best and loved him to pieces. Dr. Matt Hamar, Dr. Hoyt and all of their nurses were like Dad's best buddies. We are eternally grateful to all of you.