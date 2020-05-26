Lyle Schindler

Funeral services will be held at the First Lutheran Church, Harvey, at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 28. Visitation will be held at the Hertz Funeral Home, Harvey from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Burial will be Sunnyside Cemetery, Harvey.

Lyle was born on July 24, 1929, in Harvey. He was the son of Charlie and Ella (Brodehl) Schindler. Lyle grew up and attended rural school in Crystal Lake Township south of Harvey. In 1949 he married Ernestine Heisler they lived on a farm 10 miles south of Harvey for 10 years. They then bought a ranch in 1959 nine and half miles north east of Tuttle where they raised cattle and were grain farmers. Six children were born: Larry, Allen, Corey, Cindy, Brian, and Kim. Lyle was a member of the Weed board of Kidder County for 18 years and a 4H leader for 8 years. He was clerk for the Atwood Township Board for 42 years and Kidder County Officers Association of Steel for 8 Years. He was also a member of the First Lutheran Church of Harvey. Lyle retired in 2003 and moved to Harvey.