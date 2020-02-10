Funeral services for Lyle Rhone, 84, Bismarck, will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Bismarck Funeral Home. Burial will be at the Mandan Union Cemetery. Lyle J. Rhone passed away on Feb. 6 at the Baptist Care Center in Bismarck.

Lyle “Butch” Rhone was born in Dubuque, Iowa, on Dec. 15, 1935,, to Lyle Chase and Alma Rhone. At the age of six, Sina, his maternal grandma took him home to Brien. Butch worked as a farmhand, fencer and laborer. He married Cathy Lampl in 1968 and had three daughters and one son.

Butch is survived by his daughters, Sue Conklin (Mason), Lila Peterson (Duane), Sheri Whitmire (Burton) and Sheila Rhone (Tory), eighteen grand and great-grandchildren, one sister, Marlene, and one brother, Rick Rhone.

He is preceded in death by his son, Lyle, his parents, and brothers and sisters.

