Lyle Kirmis

Lyle W. Kirmis, 70, Plymouth, Minn., formerly of Bismarck, passed away unexpectedly June 28, 2020. Cremation has taken place. A small family-only service will take place in Minneapolis and a larger celebration of life will take place for his many friends in Bismarck at a later date.

Lyle grew up on a farm in Jud. He was born Nov. 6, 1949, to Phebe and Walter Kirmis. He graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in chemical engineering. In 1974, he graduated from the U of MN Law School, where he managed to stay on the dean's list even while occasionally blowing off class to play poker. After graduating, he went on to become a partner at what would become Zuger, Kirmis, Smith, where he practiced for 46 years.

A significant part of his practice was spent handling commercial and construction litigation, non-medical professional malpractice and personal injury litigation for a wide range of clients. He was a brilliant attorney with an incredible knack for quickly analyzing and simplifying even the most complicated of cases. Lyle was always happy to share advice with fellow attorneys and especially enjoyed helping younger attorneys grow.