Their next adventure was moving to Farmington, New Mexico to be closer to family. Here, he shared his abundant ranching and equestrian knowledge at the Browning Ranch. He also ventured into plasma cutting and welding. With these new skills, he designed and crafted fun metal characters and decorative pieces. He brought much joy to those who received his gifts and also to the strangers, whose homes were adorned by his art. Again, he wanted more to do so he volunteered as a school crossing guard. More fun was had by spending time with his two sons and families and more pinochle card games with new friends at the Bonnie Dallas Senior Center.