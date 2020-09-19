Lyle Huwe, 94, passed from this life on Sept. 17, 2020 in Bismarck. A private, invite-only service will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22. A service livestream will be available on Faith Lutheran Church's Facebook page.
Public visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave, Bismarck.
He was born Dec. 19, 1925 to Harry and Ella Huwe in Noonan. He is the third child of three brothers and six sisters. He grew up, attended school in Noonan and worked on area farms in the Hamlet area.
Lyle enlisted in the Navy in 1943 and served aboard the U.S.S. Nassau aircraft carrier in the Pacific for two and half years. He was discharged in 1946, returned to Noonan and married Lillie Toso in Plentywood, Montana, on Sept. 18, 1946. They enjoyed 74 years of marriage.
In September 1947, he was employed by Baukol-Noonan Mine where he worked for 40 years beginning in surface mining and serving in many roles that lead him to become general superintendent. He retired Sept. 30, 1987. In retirement, they moved to their new home in Grand Junction, Colorado. They resided there for 10 years where he enjoyed his mini ranch raising horses, cows, pigs, sheep and peacocks to name a few. He didn't have enough to keep him busy, so he also worked part time for Target. Oh, he also made time for fun by joining a pinochle card club and making new friends.
Their next adventure was moving to Farmington, New Mexico to be closer to family. Here, he shared his abundant ranching and equestrian knowledge at the Browning Ranch. He also ventured into plasma cutting and welding. With these new skills, he designed and crafted fun metal characters and decorative pieces. He brought much joy to those who received his gifts and also to the strangers, whose homes were adorned by his art. Again, he wanted more to do so he volunteered as a school crossing guard. More fun was had by spending time with his two sons and families and more pinochle card games with new friends at the Bonnie Dallas Senior Center.
In 2006, they moved to Bismarck to be with their daughter and families where he actually retired and spent his time doing yardwork, working in the garage on countless projects, cooked, baked, canned and spoiled the great-granddaughters. Oh, how he loved that.
He is survived by his loving wife, Lillie; two sons, Jerry (Di), Jeff (Michelle); daughter, Debby (Cory) Mills; brother, Clair; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was a member of the AmVets, Faith Lutheran Church as well as being a lifelong member of the American Legion.
He was an honored participant on a Roughrider Honor Flight in September 2009.
