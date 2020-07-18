× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lyle Hilderman, 59, Mandan, passed away June 20, 2020. His life and spirit will be celebrated in a Memorial Graveside Service, along with his father Edward that passed away, April 27, 2020. This will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, July 24, at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Lyle was born June 22, 1960, at Havre, Mont., to Ed and Helen (Hermsmeyer) Hilderman. He grew up Harlem, Mont., and Hazen. He graduated from Hazen High School. Following high school, he started his Military Career in the US Army, where he retired as a Drill Sergeant. He spent many years abroad in Turkey, Iraq, Iran, and Germany, to name a few and other locations in the States and Alaska.

He is survived by his mother; siblings, Wylie, Eva, Brian, and Doug; numerous Aunts, Uncles, nieces, nephews and special friends throughout his life and military career.

Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan.

