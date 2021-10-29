Lyle Grueneich

Lyle Grueneich, Bismarck, entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 24, 2021. Lyle departed this life with his loving wife, Billie, and sons, David and Alan at his side.

Lyle was born Dec. 12, 1945 at Bismarck Hospital to Bennie Grueneich and Frances (Kapanke) Grueneich. He was raised on the family farm north of Washburn and attended school there graduating from Washburn High School in 1963. He then attended North Dakota State University graduating in 1967 with a degree in mathematics. Lyle married Billie Johnson on Nov. 24, 1967 in Washburn and lived in Hazen, Bismarck and Green Valley, Ariz. Lyle taught school for five years in Hazen and Bismarck. Following his tenure in the classroom he worked for the State of North Dakota in the Disaster Emergency Services Division. Lyle retired in 2004 after working for Basin Electric for 23 years. Lyle and Billie were involved in various sideline businesses throughout their working careers as well. They spent the last 17 winters in Green Valley, Ariz. returning to Bismarck in the summer months to be near family.

Lyle took great interest in sports both as a spectator and a participant. Especially enjoying his time on the golf course.

Lyle's faith was very important to him and over the years was active in churches in N.D. and Green Valley serving on various boards and committees and singing in the choirs and ensembles.

Lyle is survived by Billie, his wife of 54 years. Lyle and Billie were proud parents and are survived by two sons and their family: David of Gilbert, Ariz., and his wife, Kristen (Peterson) and children Nathan & Natalie (Jack) Bommarito and their daughter, Bella; Alan of Prior Lake, Minn. & wife Janelle (Langin) and children Henry, Megan and Alex, all at home. Lyle is also survived by Sister Darlene (Donavon) Thiel of Bismarck and brother, Myron (Nancy) of N.C. and extended family.

A service to honor the memory of Lyle will be scheduled in the summer at Century Baptist Church in Bismarck.

Memorials can be sent to his favorite charity, Child Evangelism Fellowship PO Box 154, Bismarck, ND 58502