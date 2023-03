Lyle E. Candee

GLADSTONE - Lyle E. Candee passed away in his home on February 24, 2023 from Parkinson's disease. He was the seventh seven children.

Lyle attended Dickinson Central, Class of 1964. He also attended Dickinson State and was a US Navy veteran - Vietnam.

Services were held in Sevilla, Spain on February 26, 2023.

Lyle lived and worked in Spain for 3+ decades. He was an outgoing story teller who lived his values.