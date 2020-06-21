Luella Wetzel

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Luella “Lu” Wetzel, 84, Fargo, formerly of Bismarck, was ushered into the presence of Jesus on March 21, 2020. She had been a resident of Villa Maria Care Center, Fargo.

Luella was born Aug. 14, 1935, in Blue Grass. She was the daughter of Albert and Emma (Kessler) Mindt. She married Ewald Wetzel on Sept. 26, 1953, and they walked together hand-in-hand through life for 63 years prior to his death in July 2017. Their marriage was blessed with the birth of their only child, Vicky.

Luella spent many years of her life taking care of children, going into their homes while their parents traveled. She loved doing that and developed very close relationships with many of the families, some becoming like extended family.

She welcomed the children home from school with warm cookies or freshly baked caramel rolls that were second to none! Suppertime she treated them to German delicacies they had never experienced like cheese buttons and knoephla! Even if they didn't have a cell of German in them they became lovers of German food and raved about it to their parents. It was usually a request when she returned to care for them. Her love of cooking and baking was a guarantee that her freezer was always full of treats to bring out for company.