Luella (Landenberger) Hudson

Luella Elaine Hudson passed away May 1, 2021 in Sacramento, California just short of her 89th birthday. She was born May 29, 1932 in North Dakota to Frederick Landenberger and Martha Hieb Landenberger. Luella lived in West Sacramento, California for many years and retired as an auditor for The County of Sacramento.

Luella will be remembered as a giving friend, beautiful woman, compassionate landlord, savvy real estate partner, loving mother and grandmother. Her favorite activities included gardening, especially huge tomatoes, playing pinochle at the West Sacramento Moose Lodge, and dancing. She was quick to share her sage advice and personal opinions drawing from her wealth of unique life experiences. However, it was her gregarious laugh that will ring out in our hearts as her most outstanding characteristic. She wanted to be remembered as a kind person and will be missed by all who knew her.