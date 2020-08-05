Luella Holzer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Luella "Lou" Holzer, 86, Bismarck, passed away June 15, 2020, at home with family by her side. A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy., Bismarck.

Burial will be held at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Lou was born July 20, 1933, in Logan County to Anton and Barbara (Masset) Werner and moved to Bismarck as a young girl. She graduated from St. Mary's Central High School in 1951 and married the love of her life, Alois "Al" Holzer, July 21, 1953. They were married 63 years at the time of Al's passing.

Lou worked at St. Alexius Hospital and, for the majority of her career, as a librarian at Grimsrud Elementary School until her retirement. She loved working with the students over the years. She enjoyed spending time at her and Al's river-front land (which they affectionately called "River Rest") west of Linton, playing pinochle (the week before her death she was thrilled when she got a double rope!), fixing puzzle and being with family. She was known for her positive outlook and sweet disposition and for making the best chocolate chip cookies ever. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.