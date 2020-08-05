Luella Holzer

Luella "Lou" Holzer, 86, Bismarck, passed away June 15, 2020, at home with family by her side. A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy., Bismarck.
Burial will be held at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.
Lou was born July 20, 1933, in Logan County to Anton and Barbara (Masset) Werner and moved to Bismarck as a young girl. She graduated from St. Mary's Central High School in 1951 and married the love of her life, Alois "Al" Holzer, July 21, 1953. They were married 63 years at the time of Al's passing.
Lou worked at St. Alexius Hospital and, for the majority of her career, as a librarian at Grimsrud Elementary School until her retirement. She loved working with the students over the years. She enjoyed spending time at her and Al's river-front land (which they affectionately called "River Rest") west of Linton, playing pinochle (the week before her death she was thrilled when she got a double rope!), fixing puzzle and being with family. She was known for her positive outlook and sweet disposition and for making the best chocolate chip cookies ever. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Lou will be deeply missed by her son, Jerry (Kathy), Northfield, Minn.; daughter, Audrey (Clyde) Hardesty, Newark, Ohio; and daughter, Barb Siegel, Bismarck. Lou is also survived by her grandchildren, Beth (Bill) Yehle, Charles Hardesty, Lara (Mike) Wind, Katie (Bobby Bayers) Holzer, Jesse Siegel, and Jason Siegel; and great-grandchildren, Brady, Avery, and Koral; as well as her sisters, Mary (Dick) Cieslak, Diane (Edward) Dockter, Delores Schmitcke, Lundina (Bennie) Haux, Irene (Ken) Adolf; sisters-in-law, Carol Werner and Shirley Holzer; and many nieces and nephews.
Lou was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Al; sisters, Cecilia Werner and Betty Fuhrman; brothers, Glen Werner and Tony Werner; sister-in-law, Teckla Wuertz; brothers-in-law, Tom Fuhrman, Orville Schmitcke, Elden Wuertz, and Leo Holzer; and son-in-law, Wally Siegel.
Although Lou's time in hospice was brief, the family is very grateful for the care, concern and comfort of the CHI Health at Home staff.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations to the Benedictine Sisters of Annunciation Monastery in Bismarck or the Veterans Cemetery in Mandan.
To share memories of Lou and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.
