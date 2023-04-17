NAPLES, FL - Luella Dunn passed away peacefully at her adopted home in Naples, Florida. Born on a homestead in rural North Dakota and a pupil from a one-room schoolhouse on the prairie, she rose to become the Clerk of the North Dakota Supreme Court. She was only the third clerk since statehood. She began her career at the State Capitol in 1945 and served until 1993 under thirteen Chief Justices in a 48-year career.

She was married to Adrian Dunn, a public school teacher who later served as the executive director of the North Dakota Education Association.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Enoch and Maybel Berg; a brother, Gordon; and two sisters: Echo and Marie. Luella is survived by a son, Woodrow Craig Dunn of Saint Louis Park, Minnesota.

Memorials to the Adrian R. Dunn Journalism Scholarship Fund, University of North Dakota.

THE SERVICE HAS BEEN RESCHEDULED FOR 1:30 PM MONDAY, MAY 15, AT THE FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, BISMARCK.

(Eastgate Funeral Service)