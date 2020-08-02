Lucy Miller

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lucy Linda Miller, 84, Fargo, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Rosewood on Broadway in Fargo. She was born July 5, 1936, to Wendell and Cora (Dobbins) Coffing on the farm north of Mott. She grew up near Mott where she attended country school.

On Aug. 25, 1952, she was united in marriage to Patrick H. Miller in Mott. The couple lived on the farm briefly before moving to California and then Arizona. They returned to North Dakota in 1959 where they took over the family farm. They made their home and raised their three children south of Mott. Lucy was an excellent homemaker and farm wife, taking care of the kids and many household chores.

After Patrick passed away in 1996, Lucy moved to Hettinger.

In September of 2000 she was united in marriage to Delbert Wiesinger and continued to live in Hettinger.

After he passed away in 2010, Lucy moved to Riverview Place in Fargo. She enjoyed her time at Riverview for the next eight years.

Lucy was an extremely talented artist who made beautiful oil paintings, winning many awards. She also crocheted, sewed and quilted. Lucy made polka outfits for her and Patrick, as they loved to go to dances and polka festivals in the area. Gardening was another one of her favorite hobbies.