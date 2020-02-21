Lucille Boehm

Lucille was born March 31, 1927 to Bill and Christine (Siegfried) Wickman in Morton County. She grew up west of Mandan and lived there until moving into Mandan after Clem retired. She attended grade school in rural Morton County and high school in Yakima, Washington. Lucille worked at Dahners prior to her marriage (her wedding dress was purchased from Dahners). She served for years as the clerk of Sunnyside Elementary School. When Pat and Tim were older, she worked at Marv's Hardware and Mandan Cenex. On June 9, 1948, she married Clem Boehm at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan (they were married 64 years at the time of Clem's death). Lucille's family meant the world to her. One of her biggest joys was sharing the holidays with her family. She cared for her mother and brother, Jim, until their deaths. She enjoyed spending time in the garden, at the casino, and especially helping others. She loved to bake bread to share with her family and neighbors.