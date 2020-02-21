Lucille Boehm

Lucille (Wickman) Boehm, 92, Mandan, died Feb. 5, 2020 at Elm Crest Manor, New Salem
Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Christ the King Catholic Church, Mandan, with Rev. John Guthrie as celebrant. Burial will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan, at a later date.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a rosary at 7 p.m.
Lucille was born March 31, 1927 to Bill and Christine (Siegfried) Wickman in Morton County. She grew up west of Mandan and lived there until moving into Mandan after Clem retired. She attended grade school in rural Morton County and high school in Yakima, Washington. Lucille worked at Dahners prior to her marriage (her wedding dress was purchased from Dahners). She served for years as the clerk of Sunnyside Elementary School. When Pat and Tim were older, she worked at Marv's Hardware and Mandan Cenex. On June 9, 1948, she married Clem Boehm at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan (they were married 64 years at the time of Clem's death). Lucille's family meant the world to her. One of her biggest joys was sharing the holidays with her family. She cared for her mother and brother, Jim, until their deaths. She enjoyed spending time in the garden, at the casino, and especially helping others. She loved to bake bread to share with her family and neighbors.
Lucille will be deeply missed by her daughter, Pat (Ed) Gerhardt, Grand Forks; son, Tim (Sandy) Boehm, Mandan; grandchildren, Cassie Gerhardt (Brad Parrish), Grand Forks; Eric Gerhardt, San Diego, Calif.; Brent Gerhardt, Grand Forks; Craig Boehm, Bismarck; Tracy Follman, Inver Grove Heights, Minn.; Tonya (David) Markel, Mandan; great-grandchildren, Jack and Alex Parrish, Bennett Bullis, Connor and Carter Follman, Kendra, Colton and Kaylee Markel; and great-great-grandson, Matthew Markel.
Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, Clem, parents, and brother, Jim Wickman.
