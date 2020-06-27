Lucille Bakke

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lucille Josephine (Goeas) Bakke, 84, Bismarck, passed away June 24, 2020, at Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 29, at Lutheran Church of the Cross, Bismarck.

She was born on March 19, 1936. She was the daughter of Manuel and Violet Goeas. Lucille grew up in Aiea, Hawaii. At age five, she witnessed first-hand the attack on Pearl Harbor as she and her mother walked home from church on the morning of Dec. 7, 1941. The event had a profound impact on her and shaped how she viewed life.

Lucille met the love of her life, Roger, on a blind date. They married May 20, 1961 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Aiea, Hawaii. They lived in Hawaii while Roger served in the U.S. Navy. After Roger was honorably discharged from the Navy, they moved to Williston. They then moved to Bismarck in 1984 where she lived until her passing.

She did not work outside the home, as she was busy raising her two children, Art and Caroline. She loved her husband Roger but felt her biggest accomplishment was raising their children. She found much joy in spending time with her children and grandchildren.