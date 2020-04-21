× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lucille Atkinson, 95, passed away on April 18, 2020 at Edgewood Mandan, surrounded by her loving family. Due to COVID-19 a private family funeral will take place with burial at the North Dakota Veteran's Cemetery.

Lucille (Lundgren) Atkinson was born June 24, 1924 to Erick and Anna (Westerberg) Lundgren on their farm north of Flasher. She attended local country grade schools, except for sixth grade when she attended Richholt Elementary School in Bismarck.

After graduating from Flasher High School in 1942, she joined the love of her life, Edward Atkinson, and they were married on Oct. 31, 1942 in Lawton, Okla. After Edward's discharge from the Army, they returned to North Dakota where they raised their five children. Lucille occasionally worked outside the home cleaning at the school and bank, but she was mostly a stay at home mom who was always there for her children. No matter when you came to her house, she always seemed to be in the kitchen. Lucille loved to bake for her family and friends.

Her happiest times were when her children and grandchildren would visit her. Lucille struggled for over 25 years with macular degeneration, which left her nearly blind. She belonged to the North Dakota Blind Association for many years. Lucille lived most of her life in the Flasher area until moving to Mandan in 2003.