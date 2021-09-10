Luanne Rosenow

Luanne was born to Lyle and Rose Capron in Peoria, Illinois in 1955. She grew up in Farmington, Illinois with her two older siblings. She graduated from East Farmington High in 1973. Luanne attended school for interior design for a short time before returning to Illinois. The love of her life, Archie, entered her life in 1975 and they married in 1976. Together, they returned to his hometown of Hazen. She worked in the energy development fields in the area before giving birth to a son, Aaron, in 1979. A daughter, Audra, followed in 1985. Lu worked a variety of part time jobs while the kids were young. She took a full time position as an engineering assistant at DGC in 1992 and remained there until her retirement in 2015.

Lu's life was defined by her passions, which were many and varied. Every time she tried something new, it turned out she had a talent for it. She was a gifted artist and excelled in many different medias. She won Best in Show at the Hazen Art Show with one of her pieces in 2019. She was crafting extraordinaire and often left a trail of glitter in her wake. Her garden and flowers were always fabulous and many cups of coffee were enjoyed in the lush landscape of her deck. Her love of Christmas demanded some of her best decorations remained on display year-round. Friends knew she was always down for a trip to the casino or a good game of poker. Lu also had an appreciation for music and participated in handbell choir and vocal choir at Salem United Methodist Church. She was an active member and served the church in a variety of roles. Her faith was strong and was shared with others.