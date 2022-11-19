Louise Marie (Genschaw) Walker

BISMARCK - Louise Marie (Genschaw) Walker, 91, of Bismarck, North Dakota passed away from Alzheimer's on November 17, 2022.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, November 21, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Bismarck, ND. Burial will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery. A livestream of the service will be available on the church's website.

Visitation will be held Sunday, November 20, 2022, from 4:00-5:00 PM at Bismarck Funeral Home, Bismarck, with a Prayer Service at 5:00 PM. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Monday.

Louise was born on January 15, 1931, to Walter and Adele (Seuel) Genschaw in Madison, WI. She graduated from Madison's West High School in 1948. After high school, Louise started studying nursing at University of Wisconsin. In 1950, on a blind date at a church picnic, Louise met an engineering student from Bismarck ND. A romance blossomed but Louise thought nothing would come of the relationship as the young gentleman moved away for the summer. In the fall, he moved back for school and called her back and the relationship continued. Louise married the young man, LeRoy C Walker, on February 6, 1952. Just six months into her marriage, her husband was drafted into the army. Louise and LeRoy moved to Maryland and then Pennsylvania where their first two children were born.

In 1956 Louise moved with her family to Bismarck, ND where her family grew to four children. Throughout her many years in Bismarck, Louise was an active member of Trinity Lutheran church. Growing up with Lutheran ministers in her family, Louise's faith was very important to her. These last few years, she found great solace in reading Trinity's Sunday bulletin. Louise also continued to read the Bible as long as she could.

When Louise's youngest child started school, she started helping out at her Father-in-Law's watch and jewelry store, Walkers Jewelry. As her husband's ownership in Walkers n' Daughters Jewelers increased, Louise also became more involved. By 1975, Louise became a Registered Jeweler with the American Gem Society. This title proved she understood jewelry, diamonds, gemstones, and pearls by passing yearly exams. She maintained this respected certification until 2014 when she was 83 years old.

Although, Louise did not like to shop she loved to sell. She was always well dressed with her jewelry matching her outfits. Louise would take the time to get to know her customers and help them acquire their special piece of jewelry, and sometimes even adding a little bit of marriage advice. She treated everyone with respect. Louise loved to take care of people and her warm heart showed through.

Louise spent 28 years on the Institutional Review Board at St Alexius's Hospital. This Lay Advisory Board reviewed projects that ensured the human participants were not placed at undue risk and were not coerced into participation. Louise spent many hours studying and researching to provide thoughtful reviews and oversight to these projects.

Louise's family was very important to her. In her early years of marriage until her parents passed, she would write her mother a letter every Sunday night. When any child had moved away for any reason, she would also write them a letter every Sunday night. As technology increased, she moved to sending out an email every Sunday night to her entire family. We all looked forward to her weekly updates. She was the happiest when her children and grandchildren and great-grand children were around.

Louise was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Adele Genschaw, her two brothers Walter (Wally) Genschaw and Clarence Genschaw, and her husband, LeRoy C. Walker.

Louise is survived by her four children: Alan (Janette) Walker of Bismarck, ND; Karen Zimmer of Bismarck, ND; Susan (Lawrence) Weiand of Bismarck, ND; and Sharon (Tracy) Hanson of Fullerton, CA. She has nine grandchildren, David Walker, Daniela (Orlin) Brinkmeyer, Leslie Payne-Zimmer, Ethan (Carol) Zimmer, Lanette Rasmussen, Jennifer (Greg) Froehlich, John Hanson, Bethany Hanson, and Amanda Hanson. She also has 10 great grandchildren.

