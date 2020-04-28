Louise Boucher

Louise married Ales Edgar “Frenchie” Boucher on March 24, 1951, in Thorne. They moved to Garrison in 1952. After the birth of their fourth child, they moved to Minot in 1955. In Minot, they raised nine children, who were the center of her life. She proudly watched as they all graduated from high school within ten years of each other. Louise was employed as a nurse's aide and surgical technician at St. Joseph's Hospital for many years until her retirement. She was an active member in the Women of the Moose Lodge and achieved the level of Grand Regent. Louise and Ales enjoyed weekend dances at the Lodge where they were watched in admiration as she glided across the floor with a sparkle in her eyes. She will always be remembered by the neighborhood children for her fresh baked bread and donuts, which they smelled from blocks away. Children flocked to her house for a slice of warm bread with butter or a fried bread donut which she generously shared with a welcoming smile and words of encouragement. Louise never sat idle. She enjoyed a variety of crafts including crocheting, sewing, quilting and embroidering towels for those she loved. She enjoyed word puzzles, watching Prairie Public television, reading a variety of novels, playing bingo, and listening to all types of music including Lawrence Welk. She joyously attended the music and academic programs of her children and grandchildren, always beaming with pride for each and every child. She never missed sending a card for birthdays, holidays and anniversaries to her children and grandchildren. She touched the hearts and brought a smile to those around her as she shared her love of telling stories, including tales of growing up on the farm and adventures of raising a family. In her later years, she enjoyed extensive travel to visit family.