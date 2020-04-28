Louise Boucher

Louise Melda Zoe (Cote) Boucher, 93, Minot, passed peacefully at Trinity Medical Center in Minot on April 23, 2020, surrounded by family.
Louise was born Sept. 15, 1926, in South Valley Township, Rolette County, to Ovide and Amelia (Dease) Cote. She was raised on a farm near Thorne and attended Russell Township School. She graduated from Notre Dame Academy High School in Willow City. She attended Minot State College and for a brief period of time taught in a one-room school in the Turtle Mountain area.
Louise married Ales Edgar “Frenchie” Boucher on March 24, 1951, in Thorne. They moved to Garrison in 1952. After the birth of their fourth child, they moved to Minot in 1955. In Minot, they raised nine children, who were the center of her life. She proudly watched as they all graduated from high school within ten years of each other. Louise was employed as a nurse's aide and surgical technician at St. Joseph's Hospital for many years until her retirement. She was an active member in the Women of the Moose Lodge and achieved the level of Grand Regent. Louise and Ales enjoyed weekend dances at the Lodge where they were watched in admiration as she glided across the floor with a sparkle in her eyes. She will always be remembered by the neighborhood children for her fresh baked bread and donuts, which they smelled from blocks away. Children flocked to her house for a slice of warm bread with butter or a fried bread donut which she generously shared with a welcoming smile and words of encouragement. Louise never sat idle. She enjoyed a variety of crafts including crocheting, sewing, quilting and embroidering towels for those she loved. She enjoyed word puzzles, watching Prairie Public television, reading a variety of novels, playing bingo, and listening to all types of music including Lawrence Welk. She joyously attended the music and academic programs of her children and grandchildren, always beaming with pride for each and every child. She never missed sending a card for birthdays, holidays and anniversaries to her children and grandchildren. She touched the hearts and brought a smile to those around her as she shared her love of telling stories, including tales of growing up on the farm and adventures of raising a family. In her later years, she enjoyed extensive travel to visit family.
Louise lived independently in her home until she was 93, always persevering through numerous trials and challenges with a genuine smile. She moved to Edgewood Vista Assisted Living Center in 2019, continuing to bring joy to those around her. She was an amazing woman. All who knew her, remember Louise for her generosity, positivity, and grace.
In the loving words of Louise: “Yesterday is gone, so you can't undo it, tomorrow isn't here – so don't worry about it, live for today and enjoy it.”
Louise is survived by her nine children, Alvin (Thomasine Heitkamp) Grand Forks; Norman (Kay), Duluth, Minn.; Michelle Leary (Mike), Bismarck; Shelley Stone (Romer) Corapeake, N.C.; Marvin (Kim) Blaine, Minn.; Robbie (Genalyn) Minot; Charla, Kirkland, Wash.; Janice Pederson (Bob) Minot; and Diane Hatfield (Kevin), Minot. She has 17 grandchildren, Evan, Luke, Benjamin, Lindsey, Adam, Caun, Katie, April, Amanda, Alyssa, Andrew, Chanelle, Hannah, Zachary, Jacob, Nicholas, Ragain; and one great-grandchild: Kristen. Additionally, Louise is survived by five siblings, including brother, Ernest Cote and sisters, Leonide Crosby, Marcella Keily, Rita Scharf, and Florence Helman.
She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; and four of her siblings: Ovila Cote, Rose Alma Hancock, Bernadette Swenson and Theresa Pflugrath.
Celebrating the life of Louise: (due to the coronavirus pandemic)
A private family funeral by invitation will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, April 30, at St. Leo the Great Roman Catholic Church, Minot.
A public graveside service will be held 12 p.m. Thursday, April 30, at Rosehill Memorial Park, Minot in Section 21. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, please observe social distancing.
Visitation: A private family viewing will take place at Thompson-Larson Funeral Home, Minot.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to The Lord's Cupboard, 1725 Burdick Expy, Minot, ND, 58701, in the name of Louise Boucher and family.
The service will be livestreamed for the public to view and can be accessed by going to the St. Leo the Great Catholic Church website.
Those wishing to sign the online register and share memories may access the online obituaries section at www.thompsonlarson.com.
