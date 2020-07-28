× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Louise Arnold, 62, of Watford City, passed away in her home following a two-year battle with cancer.

Louise Ann Pittsley was born Jan. 3, 1958, to Glenn and Betty (Jore) Pittsley in Watford City. She attended Watford City Public School and one semester at Williston State College.

She married David Arnold on Feb. 20, 1976. Following the marriage, they made their home east of Watford City where she resided the rest of her life. David passed away on Nov. 9, 2013.

Louise worked at the Coast to Coast Store, operated a craft and consignment store, worked at Mike's Super Valu and the Good Shepherd Nursing Home before finding the job she loved as an aide at the Watford City Elementary School. She worked there for 24 years until her declining health forced her to retire. Louise never had her own children and because of their love of children David and Louise were foster parents for several years. She loved spending time with the neighborhood children and treated them like her own. Louise was proud of all her nieces and nephews and was especially proud to be godmother to her nephew, Tyler Pittsley.