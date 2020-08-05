× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Louis Bosch died Aug. 2, 2020, at St. Gabriel's Community in Bismarck.

Louis was born May 28, 1934, near Linton. Following his graduation from Bismarck St. Mary's High School in 1953, Louie enlisted in the U.S. Navy. After being honorably discharged from the Navy, he attended the University of North Dakota, earning a bachelor of science degree in education. He taught and coached football at Washburn and Stanley High School before spending 21 years at Mandan High School.

Louie is survived by his wife of 60 years Mary Ann (Fitterer); five children, Michelle, Dave, Don, Dan and Doug; nine grandchildren; sisters, Mary, Gen and Helen, along with brothers, Jim and Chuck.

He is preceded in death by his parents Clemens and Mary (Hager), brother Tom and sister Lucy.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7., at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 806 E. Broadway Ave., Bismarck. Please wear a mask and social distance. Burial will be held at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in support of the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

To sign the online guestbook and share a memory of Louis go to www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.