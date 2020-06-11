× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Louie Schlosser, 100, Bismarck, passed away at Sanford Health Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Bismarck. A private Mass of Christian burial will be held at the Catholic Church of Ascension, Bismarck.

Louie was a 60-year member of the Eagle's Club, loved to dance and play his harmonica for anyone who wanted to listen.

He is survived by his wife, Janice; two sons, Jack and Dan; two granddaughters; one great-grandson; and many nieces and nephews.

To share memories of Louie and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Louie Schlosser as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.