Louie Schlosser, 100, Bismarck, passed away at Sanford Health Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Bismarck. A private Mass of Christian burial will be held at the Catholic Church of Ascension, Bismarck.

Louie was a 60-year member of the Eagle's Club, loved to dance and play his harmonica for anyone who wanted to listen.

He is survived by his wife, Janice; two sons, Jack and Dan; two granddaughters; one great-grandson; and many nieces and nephews.

