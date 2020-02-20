Lorraine Weikum

You have free articles remaining.
Funeral services for Lorraine E. Weikum, 92, Elgin, will be held 10:30 a.m. MT Friday, Feb. 21, at the Zion Lutheran Church, Elgin. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. MT Thursday at the Evanson Jensen Funeral Home, Elgin.
Survivors include daughter Carol (Michael) Auda, Copperopolis, Calif.; sisters Leona (James) Ulrich, Elgin, Delores Bader, Grand Forks, Alverna (Clarence) Veitz, Bismarck; and brother Rudy (Mary) Wolf, Bismarck.
